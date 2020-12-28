Video report by ITV News Correspondent Chris Skudder

After 45 years dancing on ice rinks, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have fulfilled a life-long dream – by skating together in the great outdoors.

Surprisingly, the Olympic gold medallists have only ever been confined to artificial rinks.

But as part of a documentary ‘Dancing on Thin Ice with Torvill & Dean’, the duo were able to skate out in the beautiful surroundings of Alaska - where they learned first-hand the effects of climate change is having on areas of natural beauty.

As the world warms up, wild glaciers are melting away.

Torvill said: “I’ve always dreamed of being out in nature, skating outside and this was the most perfect opportunity to achieve that, whilst also seeing the reality of climate change with our own eyes.”

Dean added: "To discover how quickly the ice is disappearing is truly devastating. We hope it will be a reminder not to take our precious planet for granted.”