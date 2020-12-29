Climate Crisis - Our Changing World Episode 2: Hope for the future

What a year 2020 has been.

As we head towards 2021, the ITV Weather team wanted to bring you a second episode of their Climate Crisis: Our Changing World series, to end this year with some hope.

A lot has happened since the launch of our first episode back in October.

A new US president, the Covid vaccine, and a 10 point strategy from our government to tackle climate change to name a few.

Laura Tobin brings you the latest data from the studio. Credit: ITV Weather

But sadly we've seen more severe weather events too.

Among them: The hottest November on record globally, wildfires in South America, extreme flooding across parts of Europe, record-breaking snowfall in Japan, damaging storms in Fiji and extreme temperatures in Australia, Mexico and Pakistan - we could go on.

Alex Beresford has news of the work being done to try and combat the climate crisis. Credit: ITV Weather

We have experimented with a different format in this second episode.

You told us you wanted to know more, so we’ve given you more.

More content from our ITV Weather team.

More stories, with Lucy and Alex exploring the good work being done.

And more science, with Laura interviewing experts.

Something for everyone.

In episode two we hear from ITV Weather presenters around the country. Credit: ITV Weather

Climate Crisis: Our Changing World is a brand new digital series prioritising the conversation around climate change and inviting you to join us in being a part of the solution.

We're keen to hear your feedback. Get in touch with the team over:

Email: itvweather@itv.com

Twitter: @itvweather

