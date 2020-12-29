Healthcare workers are "back in the eye of the storm" amid rising coronavirus cases in the UK, the chief executive of NHS England has warned.

Sir Simon Stevens paid tribute to nurses, doctors, therapists and countless other NHS workers who had overcome their "toughest year", as well as cleaners and non-medical staff such as carers, volunteers and care home workers in a New Year message recorded at a vaccination centre.

It comes as a new mutant strain, believed to be around 70% more transmissible than the previous form of coronavirus, is spreading through the UK, leaving the NHS caring for more patients than it was during the April peak.

Also on Monday, the UK recorded its highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 41,385 positive results.

Sir Simon said Covid-19 meant 2020 had “probably been the toughest year most of us can remember”.

Rainbow drawings in the window of DLD College, London Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

“That is certainly true across the health service where we have been responding to the worst pandemic in a century,” he said.

“Many of us have lost family, friends, colleagues and – at a time of year when we would normally be celebrating – a lot of people are understandably feeling anxious, frustrated and tired.

“And now again we are back in the eye of the storm with a second wave of coronavirus sweeping Europe and, indeed, this country.”

But the pandemic had shown that “sometimes the worst of circumstances bring out the best in people”, he added.

“We have certainly seen that in my colleagues across the health service – the fantastic intensive care nurses and doctors, the paramedics, the therapists, the porters, the cleaners, the entire team across the national health service who have so brilliantly looked after 200,000 severely ill coronavirus patients and many others with all the other conditions the health service is here to care for,” he said.

Nurses caring for a patient in an intensive care ward Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

“As they have done so, that has been boosted by the superb work of neighbours and volunteers and carers and care home staff – and quietly, at the same time, the advances we continue to see in medical science.”

Sir Simon suggested that scientific breakthroughs which saw the NHS become the first health service in the world to deliver a coronavirus vaccine outside of a trial may offer some hope for the future.

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old British grandmother, became the first patient in the world to receive the Covid-19 vaccine when she was given the jab at University Hospital, Coventry, on December 8.

Sir Simon said: “We think that by late spring with vaccine supplies continuing to come on stream we will have been able to offer all vulnerable people across this country Covid vaccination.

“That perhaps provides the biggest chink of hope for the year ahead.

Margaret Keenan, 90, as she became the first person in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine Credit: Jacob King/PA

“But that will only be possible thanks once again to the dedication and the commitment of countless NHS staff – our brilliant GPs, pharmacists, nurses and many many others.

“Therefore now is the right time, I believe, on behalf of the whole country to record our enormous debt of gratitude and our huge thanks.”

His comments come on the day that the patients who received the first vaccinations three weeks ago will receive their booster jab.

As schools prepare to return to school, it has been reported that the armed forces will support the mass Covid testing of school students in England next month, as the government pushes forward with its back to school plan for January.

Ministers have been urged by teaching unions to reconsider the staggered reopening of schools, with educators demanding further action on school safety first.

The government said UK military personnel would be " on standby" to offer support to secondary schools and colleges across England at the start of the spring term.

A total of 1,500 armed forces personnel are being made available to support the Department for Education and Department for Health and Social Care.

Earlier this month, the government said exam-year students would go back to school as normal after the Christmas holidays - but the majority of secondary school pupils would start the term online to allow headteachers to roll out mass testing of children and staff.