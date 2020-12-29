Video report by ITV News Correspondent Sangita Lal

It started with just a jog around a local park, but something kept Jamie Penswick keep on going.

Now, 11 months on he has run 1,900km in 345 consecutive days.

He took on the challenge to run 5km every day in 2020 - a total of 2,020km - to raise money for the Alder Hey Hospital which helped save his newborn son Seb.

And Seb, now nearly seven, is always on hand to help him warm up and race him some of the way.