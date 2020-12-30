Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged MPs to approve the post-Brexit trade deal saying it showed the UK and EU were "sovereign equals".

Mr Johnson told MPs: "Having take back control of our money, borders, laws and waters on 31 January, we now seize this moment to forge a fantastic new relationship with our European neighbours based on free trade and friendly cooperation."

However, SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, raised a point of order to challenge the PM over fishing.

Mr Blackford said: "Scottish fisherman are going to have less access and less fish to catch as a consequence of his con deal."

The PM, who also continued to call the SNP the "Scottish national nationalist party", said he wanted to correct Mr Blackford, before adding that fishermen will have access to "bigger quotas".

Fishing rights have proved one of the most contentious issues in the UK-EU trade talks Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Mr Johnson also claimed it is "highly unlikely" that the people of Scotland will "take a decision to cast away their new-found freedoms and the new-found opportunities" by seeking to rejoin the EU – something the SNP wants to do should it achieve independence for the country.

The Prime Minister said the UK will be able to design its own standards and regulations, with the laws passed by the Commons interpreted "solely by British judges sitting in British courts".

He added there will be opportunities to devise new ways to “spur and encourage flourishing sectors”, including green energy and life sciences.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer branded the EU deal “thin”.

He said: “It’s often said there’s nothing simple about Brexit but the choice before the House today is perfectly simple. Do we implement the treaty that has been agreed with the EU or do we not?"

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of acting too late. Credit: PA

Sir Keir also warned: "There is no time to renegotiate, there is no better deal coming in the next 24 hours - no extensions, no humble addresses, no SO24s".

Conservative former prime minister Theresa May said she would be supporting the deal citing "very important" security arrangements.

She said: "I welcome this deal and I will be supporting it today and I welcome the fact that the official opposition will be supporting this deal, but I did listen with some incredulity to what the leader of the Opposition said.

"He said he wanted a better deal. He had the opportunity in early 2019 when there was the opportunity of a better deal on the table and he voted against it, so I will take no lectures from the leader of the Opposition on this deal."

Theresa May said she would be backing Mr Johnson's deal. Credit: House of Commons/PA

Mrs May continued: "One of the reasons for supporting this deal is the security arrangements that have been put in place which are very important."

She said the "key area" is financial services and she pledged in 2018 to work to get a "truly ground-breaking" deal for this sector, adding: "Sadly it has not been achieved.

"We have a deal in trade which benefits the EU but not a deal in services which would have benefited the UK."

However, the SNP and DUP have both said they will be voting against the deal.

Mr Johnson said he wants the UK to become a "a friendly neighbour, the best friend and ally" to the EU.

He added: "I hope and believe that this agreement will also serve to end some of the rancour and recrimination that we’ve had in recent years, allow us to come together as a country, to leave old arguments, old desiccated, tired, super-masticated arguments behind, move on and build a new and great future for our country."

So what is and isn't in the deal?

Boris Johnson said the deal covers trade worth around £660 billion and that it is a "good deal for the whole of Europe", including:

Goods and components can be sold without tariffs and quotas in the EU market.

Will allow the share of fish in British waters that the UK can catch to rise from around half now to two-thirds by the end of the five-and-a-half year transition.

Allegations of unfair competition will be judged by an independent third-party arbitration panel with the possibility of a “proportionate” response.

On financial services, a vitally important sector to the UK, Mr Johnson conceded he had not got all he wanted.

The Erasmus student exchange programme will be replaced in the UK by a worldwide scheme named after code breaker Alan Turing.

With Labour having said it will support the EU (Future Relationship) Bill in the division lobbies, it is expected to pass comfortably in both the Commons and the Lords.

If it does, its provisions will come into force at 11pm on Thursday when the current Brexit transition period expires.