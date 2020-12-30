Covid: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in the UK

The Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in the UK, the country's medicine regulator has announced.

It is the second Covid-19 jab to be approved for use in the UK, following the BioNTech/Pfizer jab's approval just over three weeks ago.

The Oxford vaccine's approval has been described as a "game changer", with the UK having ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine - enough to vaccinate 50 million people.

Speaking on Sky News on Wednesday morning, health secretary Matt Hancock said rollout of the vaccine would begin on January 4.

Mr Hancock said: "I am now, with this approval this morning, highly confident that we can get enough vulnerable people vaccinated by the spring that we can now see the route out of this pandemic. It is going to be a difficult few weeks ahead. "

He added: "We also know that there is a route out of this. The vaccine provides that route out. We have all just got to hold our nerve over the weeks to come."

One of the advantages of the Oxford vaccine is that it can be stored at fridge temperature, unlike the BioNTech/Pfizer jab which needs to be stored close to -70C, meaning the practical rollout of the jab throughout the UK should be easier.

At less than £3 per dose, the Oxford vaccine is far cheaper than the BioNTech/Pfizer jab, which costs roughly £15 per dose. Both jabs require two injections around three weeks apart.

AstraZeneca's chief executive Pascal Soriot said it aimed to provide millions of doses in the first quarter of next year as part of its agreement with the UK government.

Mr Soriot said: "Today is an important day for millions of people in the UK who will get access to this new vaccine. It has been shown to be effective, well-tolerated, simple to administer and is supplied by AstraZeneca at no profit."

It is hoped the approval of the Oxford vaccine will help immunise millions of Britons. Credit: PA

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for use.

"This follows rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA, which has concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness."

Data published in The Lancet medical journal in early December showed the vaccine was 62% effective in preventing Covid-19 among a group of 4,440 people given two standard doses of the vaccine when compared with 4,455 people given a placebo drug.

Of 1,367 people given a half first dose of the vaccine followed by a full second dose, there was 90% protection against Covid-19 when compared with a control group of 1,374 people.

The overall Lancet data, which was peer-reviewed, set out full results from clinical trials of more than 20,000 people.

Among the people given the placebo drug, 10 were admitted to hospital with coronavirus, including two with severe Covid which resulted in one death.

But among those receiving the vaccine, there were no hospital admissions or severe cases. The half dose followed by a full dose regime came about as a result of an accidental dosing error.

However, the MHRA was made aware of what happened and clinical trials for the vaccine were allowed to continue.