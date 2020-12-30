Watch in full: Boris Johnson quizzed by Robert Peston on coronavirus, vaccines and Brexit

Boris Johnson has told ITV News he hopes the UK could relax coronavirus restrictions before April - but only if the vaccine rollout and tier system help "drive down the virus".

In a wide-ranging interview with political editor Robert Peston, the prime minister talked about the difficult few months ahead, as Covid infections and hospital admissions continue to rise, as well as his new UK-EU Brexit trade deal. 'We will distribute as many vaccines as we can - depending on our supply'

Following the UK's approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Mr Johnson said the UK would roll out the second Covid-19 vaccine approved for us "as quickly as we can".

Earlier on Wednesday, AstraZeneca said it could produce two million doses of the vaccine a week.

When asked by Paul Brand on Wednesday morning, Matt Hancock said the UK could deliver the jab "at the pace AstraZeneca can manufacture" - a suggestion that two million jabs could take place a week.

However, the prime minister struck a more conciliatory tone, saying: "I'm not going to get into numbers.

"What I will say is we will go as fast as well possibly can."

He said: "We hoped to have done almost a million by today, and we will continue to accelerate and roll it out as fast as we can.

"But I don't want to give you all the numbers now because they are movign around and they depend on how fast we can crank up supply.

"What people will want to focus on and that you will want to know... when is the moment by which we would have done all that.

"What I can tell you today is we will go as fast as we can. As soon as we feel we can give people more confidence about that crossover moment happens, we will do that."

When pressed by Peston on whether the UK could start lifting restrictions by April, Mr Johnson said: "If the tiering can work to bring the virus under control, if the vaccine rollout proceeds fast enough and we're able to inoculate to protect those most vulnerable, then there's a world in which that date could be brought forward."

Keeping schools open a 'priority'

The prime minister also discussed the impact the new variant was having the in UK, saying it had become a "real problem" for hospitals as Covid admissions rose above their April peak.

The government has come under pressure to close schools from union leaders, with the new mutant strain now accounting for around 60% of all new cases, but the prime minister said keeping schools open remained a "priority".

"That's why we've taken the tough decision to put more people into higher tiers," he said.

"The pressure of the variant will make it more challenging for us to get kids back into school, although that is and remains the highest priority for the country."

Lateral flow tests will be used for mass testing on pupils, he said.