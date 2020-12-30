Unsung heroes and key NHS workers who have helped immensely during the Covid-19 pandemic have dominated the Queen's New Years Honours this year.

In a year where the country faced an unprecedented crisis, which ground the economy to a halt and took many lives, these heroes stepped up to assist however they could.

Work to be recognised includes the introduction of a new method of reaching vulnerable people through the pandemic, as well as providing emotional support to NHS staff.

The oldest person on the list is Anne Baker, 106, from Salisbury in Wiltshire, who receives an MBE for fundraising for the NSPCC:

Mrs Baker set up a JustGiving page with the intention of collecting donations from her usual guests to continue raising funds for the charity.

But her appeal attracted donations from a much wider range of people, from locations including Austria and the United States, and raised more than £4,000 in a short period of time.

106-year-old volunteer Anne Baker who has been awarded an MBE in the New Year's Honours list. Credit: PA

Mrs Baker said it was a "great surprise and a great honour" to be made MBE.

"I’ve just been helping the NSPCC for about 50 years – I always have the party in my garden which normally makes about £1,000 a year, which is lovely," she said.

She said: "We couldn’t hold it this year but we still managed to raise £4,000 instead of having our usual party, so we were pleased and grateful to everyone who contributed to that."

She is closely followed by 104-year-old Ruth Saunders, from Newbury in Berkshire, who gets an MBE for walking a marathon to raise money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

104-year-old Ruth Saunders, walking a marathon to raise money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance, has been awarded an MBE. Credit: PA

Senior nurse accepts MBE on behalf of NHS staff and Covid-19 patients:

A senior nurse has accepted her MBE in the New Year Honours on behalf of NHS staff and coronavirus patients who were treated in intensive care.

Carol Doggett, 51, the head of nursing for medicine at Morriston Hospital in Swansea, has been honoured for services to leadership and nursing care for intensive care patients and staff, particularly during Covid-19.

The hospital, part of Swansea Bay University Health Board, has come under significant pressure from rising cases of coronavirus in South Wales.

Mrs Doggett has been nursing since 1987, after training in the old Llanelli General Hospital.

At the onset of the pandemic, she was tasked with expanding the critical care capacity for Swansea from 28 beds to 117 within three weeks, in addition to her daytime role.

The head of nursing for medicine at Morriston Hospital who has been awarded an MBE for services to leadership and nursing care. Credit: PA

Mrs Doggett trained a cohort of 156 staff redeployed from operating theatres and other parts of the hospital to deliver critical care nursing within two weeks.

Reacting to news of being made MBE, Mrs Doggett said: "I am overwhelmed by this award and recognition.

"I accept it on behalf of all the staff from critical care and other departments who stepped up and supported the enormity of the first wave and on behalf of all the patients we nursed with Covid in ITU."

The Charity Helpline leader who helped the homeless during the pandemic:

Nadeem Sadiq Khan, a Charity Helpline Housing Adviser and Shelter Team Leader has been praised for helping rough sleepers during the pandemic.

The 40-year-old has been awarded a BEM for services to the homeless during Covid-19 in the New Year's Honours.

Nadeem Sadiq Khan has been awarded a BEM for services to the homeless. Credit: PA

The Royal Navy nurse who fought on the front line on HMS Queen Elizabeth:

Chief Petty Officer Naval Nurse Andrew Cooper has been recognised and praised for his efforts testing hundreds of sailors on aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, as well as for his work in an NHS hospital’s emergency department.

The 36-year-old is among nearly two dozen personnel who have been honoured for their efforts, marking their hard work and commitment while on operations both at home in the UK and abroad.

Mr Cooper, from Eastbourne in East Sussex, joined the Royal Navy as an aircraft handler in 2004. He trained to be a nurse from 2008 and has served in hospitals around the UK as well as on HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Using his military background, he helped set up additional resuscitation rooms at short notice and helped provide extra training for junior staff in assisted intubation and the use of non-invasive ventilation – medical care often required for coronavirus patients.

Naval Nurse Andrew Cooper who becomes an Associate of the Royal Red Cross in the New Year's Honours list. Credit: PA

He also helped colleagues on working in full personal protective equipment (PPE) and led the redesign of the hospital’s emergency department.

Mr Cooper said: “It is quite unique that I was able to use my skills both on a carrier like Queen Elizabeth and on the front line of the NHS. But I couldn’t have done it by myself. None of it would have happened if it wasn’t for the whole team.”

He said: "I couldn’t believe it at first. It will be exciting when I can let people know, having to hold off since finding out has been tough."

The 35-year-old who set up a helpline for vulnerable people in Scotland:

Jamie Kinlochan began preparing for a lockdown weeks before it was announced by the Prime Minister in March.

The 35-year-old of Paisley is being awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his work with Who Cares Scotland? in which he set up a helpline for vulnerable people who could not get access to support they need.

The helpline gave around £150,000 to those in need through cash and supplies between March and July.

Mr Kinlochan said: "For me, this is really important and it feels really validating. I just had an idea but it took a massive team of people to get it off the ground."

Gongs awarded to those who have helped support wellbeing of NHS staff:

Emma Henderson is being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her support for the wellbeing of NHS staff.

The 47-year-old air captain of Kinloss, Moray, founded Project Wingman in March initially as a way to offer “tea and empathy” to medics.

Emma Henderson founded Project Wingman in March to help support the wellbeing of NHS staff. Credit: PA

She galvanised her industry to facilitate wellbeing lounges in hospitals across the UK.

Since the first lounge at the Whittington Hospital in April, there are now facilities at more than 80 hospitals nationwide – with support from 5,500 volunteers.

Captain Henderson said: "I burst into tears when I found out – it’s an amazing thing to be receiving and I feel so grateful for it.

"It’s down to the hard work of volunteers, so I hope this reflects on them as well."