Ireland to return to full Covid lockdown for at least a month

Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin has announced the country "must return to full-scale Level 5 restrictions for at least one month" amid rising Covid-19 cases.

In an address to the nation, the Taoiseach warned the situation was "extremely serious".

He continued: "With the presence of the new strain and the pace of growth, this is not a time for nuance in our response.

"We must apply the brakes to movement and physical interaction across the country. We must return to full-scale Level 5 restrictions for a period of at least one month."

Micheal Martin. Credit: PA

From Wednesday evening, the restrictions include:

No visitors in private homes or gardens unless they are providing care to children or the elderly or vulnerable, or part of a support bubble.

No social or family gatherings should take place in any setting, with an exemption for weddings with up to six guests and funerals with up to 10 mourners.

All non-essential retail businesses and gyms will close.

Meanwhile schools will reopen on January 11, extending the Christmas break by three days.

Mr Martin added: “You should stay at home except for travel for work, education or other essential purposes, or to take exercise within 5km of home."

In a statement the Irish Government said it further agreed that the ban on air travel and passenger travel on ferries from the UK will be extended to January 6.

“As a similar new strain has been identified in South Africa, this ban will also apply to South Africa until 6th January,” a spokesman added.

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London

The Taoiseach said the next month will be “very tough for everyone”, but that an end is in sight with vaccines.

“For the first time since this awful disease landed on our shores, we truly have an end in sight,” he said.

“Thousands of vaccines are landing here weekly and by the end of January I am confident that many tens of thousands of our most vulnerable citizens and our health care workers will have been vaccinated.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin during a media briefing at Government Buildings, Dublin. Credit: Julien Behal Photography/PA

The R value, the average number of people someone with coronavirus infects, has been estimated at 1.8 in the country.

