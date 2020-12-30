Formula One's Lewis Hamilton, songwriter and DJ Craig David and actress Lesley Manville are among the celebrity names of sport, music and the arts recognised in The Queen's New Year Honours this year.

Here's a list of some of the biggest names handed an honour this year:

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton's incredible year of achievement, which saw him win his seventh world title, has been capped by a knighthood recognising his services to motorsport.

His achievements, which saw his record equal that of Michael Schumacher, sparked calls for the 35-year-old to be knighted as he ends his career as the most decorated driver in Formula One History.

Arise, Sir Lewis: The Formula One champion has been knighted. Credit: PA

He was awarded an MBE after his maiden championship triumph in 2008.

As the only black driver to have reached such heights in the predominantly white sport, Hamilton has spoken out about the need to increase diversity in Formula One and has been a strong supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hamilton, who has not resided permanently in the UK since 2007, was included on the Diplomatic and Overseas List.

He initially moved to Switzerland and then on to Monaco, both considered taxhavens, though he has defended the amount of tax he pays in the UK.

A contract for next year is still to be signed, but 2021 could be the year Hamilton overtakes Schumacher to be the most decorated driver in the history of the sport.

Craig David

UK star Craig David has been made an MBE after staging a career comeback.

The singer and rapper, 39, who has been named in the New Year Honours for services to music, found overnight fame with the release of his debut album Born To Do It in 2000.

The record entered at number one to become the fastest-selling debut by a Britishmale solo act to date.

As his subsequent albums failed to chart as well, he was ridiculed by Leigh Francis on the TV comedy show Bo’ Selecta! and eventually moved to Miami.

Craig David has been awarded an MBE. Credit: AP

With the release of comeback record Following My Intuition in 2016 he returned to number one and landed headline gigs at Brixton Academy and a slot on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.

These were followed by regular radio slots and high-profile collaborations with artists including Bastille and AJ Tracey.

Lesley Manville

Actress Lesley Manville, who has enjoyed a career on stage and screen spanning more than six decades, has been made a CBE for services to drama and charity.

Lesley Manville has been made a CBE for services to drama and charity. Credit: AP

Manville, 64, is known for her association with Mike Leigh and has starred in several of his films including High Hopes, All Or Nothing and Another Year.

On the big screen, she has starred in Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie, and earned an Oscar nomination for 2017's Phantom Thread.

Her starring role in the BBC comedy Mum brought further acclaim and she will replace Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in the final two seasons of The Crown.

Nina Wadia

Former EastEnders actress Nina Wadia said she thought she was being pranked by friendswhen told she was being made an OBE in the New Year Honours.

Wadia, who found fame on acclaimed sketch show Goodness Gracious Me before landing arole as Zainab Masood in the BBC soap, has been recognised for services to entertainment and charity.

Nina Wadia said she thought she was being 'pranked' when she was told she was getting an OBE. Credit: AP

She was told the news on her 52nd birthday earlier this month but thought the official phone call was a friend winding her up.

She said: "Now it’s sort of sunk in, I genuinely am still finding it hard to believe.

"I’m very excited of course, I feel it’s a huge, huge honour that this has come my way.

"It’s made my last 30 years of my career, all the hard times, feel worthwhile.

"And certainly the thing that’s making me the happiest in the world is the fact that every charity that I represent will now have a bit of a boost, especially after the year that we’ve had where raising funds has been particularly difficult.

"So I’m hoping that this will add a bit of gravitas to the work that I do, and help raise more money for charity than before."

She has worked with charities including Barnardo’s, in tribute to her father who was an orphan in India and a kidney illness research charity in memory of her mother, who died with kidney failure.

And she supports the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund and Diabetes UK after her son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes three years ago.

Sally Dynevor

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has said she is “still in shock” at being made an MBE for services to drama.

The actress, who has played the ambitious Sally Webster in the soap since 1986, said: "I am humbled, grateful and very proud to have received this honour. I am still in shock.

"I didn’t believe it was real when I first found out earlier this month that I was to be given an MBE. Keeping it a secret has been so difficult.

Sally Dynevor has been given an MBE. Credit: PA

"During the 60th anniversary of Coronation Street I was reminded daily of my time on the show – the young girl in those scenes 35 years ago could only have dreamed of the incredible things that were going to happen in the coming years.

"I am so blessed to have met and worked with some wonderful people, not only on Coronation Street but also through the incredible charity Prevent Breast Cancer, their founder, Lester Barr, and their amazing fundraising team.

"This honour is as much for them as it is for me."

Sheila Hancock

Actress Sheila Hancock said she feels "an immense sense of duty" after becoming a dame in the New Year Honours in recognition of her services to drama and charity.

Dame Sheila, 87, joked she "may be lowering the tone" but told PA news that she was "very flattered" at the honour.

She said: “I’ve never felt myself this sort of person. It just doesn’t happen to people like me. I feel I may be lowering the tone. I feel slightly miscast, let’s put it that way.

Sheila Hancock has been made a Dame. Credit: PA

"But I also feel an immense sense of duty as a result of it. Far from feeling, ‘how lovely, wonderful and good me, pat on the back and now I can sit and enjoy myself,’ I actually feel challenged by it.

"I feel I’ve got to prove something and work even harder, particularly in my charity area. I’ve got to earn it, as it were, now, quickly, before I die. And acknowledge it’s not so much a pat on the back, but it’s saying you have certain duties. That’s what it feels like to me.”

This is the third honour for Hancock who received an OBE in 1974 and a CBE in 2011.

Toby Jones

Actor Toby Jones - known for his role as Culverton Smith in Sherlock - has been made an OBE for services to drama.

The Bafta-winner broke through with an acclaimed portrayal of author Truman Capote in the 2006 biopic Infamous and soon racked up credits in a variety of features, from political drama Frost/Nixon to spy thriller Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and young adult fantasy The Hunger Games.

Toby Jones has been made an OBE. Credit: AP

He is also known to a whole generation as the voice of Dobby the house elf in the Harry Potter film series.

The New Year Honours also recognised the work of volunteers and health workers for their efforts this year in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.