Video report by ITV News Wales & West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

Police are investigating allegations of illegal fox hunting after CCTV captured video of hounds chasing and eating a fox in Buckinghamshire.

The images reported exclusively by ITV News showed hounds repeatedly chasing a fox around a rural industrial park on the December 12.

Police say they are investigating the incident at Ford village under the Hunting Act (2004) and are appealing for information.

The Kimblewick hunt told ITV News the fox was killed “accidentally” and they say their hounds had been following a trail when some deviated off the scent.

They say hunt staff stopped the hounds as soon as they were aware they were no longer following the trail.