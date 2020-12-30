Revealed: Full list of primary schools with delayed opening times

At least half a million schoolchildren face a delay returning to their primary school in England as a further 44 million will be placed under the toughest Covid-19 measures from New Year's Eve.

Restrictions on schools and colleges have been introduced in areas with very high rates of incidence or transmission of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the closure of primary schools will be reviewed on 18 January.

However, children of key workers will still be able to attend, and early years provision will continue.

Areas where primary schools will not open as planned:

London:

Barking and Dagenham

Barnet

Bexley

Brent

Bromley

Croydon

Ealing

Enfield

Hammersmith and Fulham

Havering

Hillingdon

Hounslow

Kensington and Chelsea

Merton

Newham

Richmond-Upon-Thames

Southwark

Sutton

Tower Hamlets

Waltham Forest

Wandsworth

Westminster

Essex:

Brentwood

Epping Forest

Castle Point

Basildon

Rochford

Harlow

Chelmsford

Braintree

Maldon

Southend on Sea

Thurrock

Kent:

Dartford

Gravesham

Sevenoaks

Medway

Ashford

Maidstone

Tonbridge and Malling

Tunbridge Wells

Swale

East Sussex:

Hastings

Rother

Buckinghamshire:

Milton Keynes

Hertfordshire: