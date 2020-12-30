Revealed: Full list of primary schools with delayed opening times

At least half a million schoolchildren face a delay returning to their primary school in England as a further 44 million will be placed under the toughest Covid-19 measures from New Year's Eve.

Restrictions on schools and colleges have been introduced in areas with very high rates of incidence or transmission of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the closure of primary schools will be reviewed on 18 January.

However, children of key workers will still be able to attend, and early years provision will continue.

Areas where primary schools will not open as planned:

London:

  • Barking and Dagenham

  • Barnet

  • Bexley

  • Brent

  • Bromley

  • Croydon

  • Ealing

  • Enfield

  • Hammersmith and Fulham

  • Havering

  • Hillingdon

  • Hounslow

  • Kensington and Chelsea

  • Merton

  • Newham

  • Richmond-Upon-Thames

  • Southwark

  • Sutton

  • Tower Hamlets

  • Waltham Forest

  • Wandsworth

  • Westminster

Essex:

  • Brentwood

  • Epping Forest

  • Castle Point

  • Basildon

  • Rochford

  • Harlow

  • Chelmsford

  • Braintree

  • Maldon

  • Southend on Sea

  • Thurrock

Kent:

  • Dartford

  • Gravesham

  • Sevenoaks

  • Medway

  • Ashford

  • Maidstone

  • Tonbridge and Malling

  • Tunbridge Wells

  • Swale

East Sussex:

  • Hastings

  • Rother

Buckinghamshire:

  • Milton Keynes

Hertfordshire:

  • Watford

  • Broxbourne

  • Hertsmere

  • Three Rivers