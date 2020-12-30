Revealed: Full list of primary schools with delayed opening times
At least half a million schoolchildren face a delay returning to their primary school in England as a further 44 million will be placed under the toughest Covid-19 measures from New Year's Eve.
Restrictions on schools and colleges have been introduced in areas with very high rates of incidence or transmission of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the closure of primary schools will be reviewed on 18 January.
However, children of key workers will still be able to attend, and early years provision will continue.
Areas where primary schools will not open as planned:
London:
Barking and Dagenham
Barnet
Bexley
Brent
Bromley
Croydon
Ealing
Enfield
Hammersmith and Fulham
Havering
Hillingdon
Hounslow
Kensington and Chelsea
Merton
Newham
Richmond-Upon-Thames
Southwark
Sutton
Tower Hamlets
Waltham Forest
Wandsworth
Westminster
Essex:
Brentwood
Epping Forest
Castle Point
Basildon
Rochford
Harlow
Chelmsford
Braintree
Maldon
Southend on Sea
Thurrock
Kent:
Dartford
Gravesham
Sevenoaks
Medway
Ashford
Maidstone
Tonbridge and Malling
Tunbridge Wells
Swale
East Sussex:
Hastings
Rother
Buckinghamshire:
Milton Keynes
Hertfordshire:
Watford
Broxbourne
Hertsmere
Three Rivers