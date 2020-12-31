The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have set out their goal to “build a better world” in a open letter on the website of their non-profit organisation Archewell.

Harry and Meghan have also announced partnerships between their foundation and several tech and research-focused groups to pursue their aims.

On the homepage of the Archewell website is a picture of Diana, Princess of Wales with son Harry on her shoulders, while in another monochrome image a young Meghan stands as her mother Doria Ragland crouches down to hug her daughter.

In a joint statement, called a “letter for 2021” which overlays the pictures, the couple say: “I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell.

“We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, From our mothers and strangers alike.

“In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action.

“We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world. One act of compassion at a time.”