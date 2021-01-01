Biden, Bond and a big birthday bash: Things to look forward to in 2021

While the pandemic woes of 2020 aren't over yet, there are still some things to look forward to in 2021.There's a big birthday bash at the Palace, a new man in the White House and (finally) a Bond film scheduled to be in the cinemas - plus the Tokyo Olympics and the European Football Championship of course. So mark your calendar with all the key dates in the year here:

1 January

The UK’s first day outside the European Union since 1973 has already begun.

Here's how the Brexit will affect aspects of life and travel and what will now change with all the key questions answered.

20 January

Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States as Donald Trump's rollercoaster tenure in the White House comes to an end.

President-elect Joe Biden has received more votes than any other presidential candidate in history Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

6 February

The men's Six Nations rugby championship kicks off for England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales (until 20 March).

5 March

The UK marks one year since the first confirmed patient with coronavirus died in the country and the beginning of the UK’s first lockdown (24 March).

Pope Francis is also due to make his first international visit in 15 months, becoming the first pontiff to visit Iraq (5-8 March).

27 March

Cities across the world will go dark and switch off all the non-essential lighting at 8:30pm local time to mark WWF Earth Hour.

2 April

The film that caused a shaken not stirred reaction for cinema owners and film fans in 2020, No Time To Die, is due to be released finally as the latest instalment in the Bond franchise.

The release of latest instalment in the James Bond franchise has been delayed. Credit: PA

21 April

Queen Elizabeth II turns 95.

22 May

The final of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Rotterdam.

Eurovision will be held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands in 2021. Credit: PA

10 June

Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, will celebrate his 100th birthday.

11 June

European Football Championship (Euro 2020) where 24 sides will still play across 12 host cities in a festival of football.

23 July

The Olympic Games are scheduled to start in Tokyo.

Dina Asher-Smith will be among the medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

24 August

The Paralympic Games begin in Tokyo.

5 September

Hong Kong holds delayed polls for its legislative council, the first since Beijing imposed its new restrictive national security law on the territory.