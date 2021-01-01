England has recorded its highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began with 50,746 positive tests.

This is the fourth day in a row that there were more than 50,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the UK recorded in the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of cases in the UK to 2,542,065. It comes amid concern over the spread of the new variant strain of the pandemic.

Another 2,434 people have been admitted to hospital and 613 people have died.

Nurses caring for a patient in an intensive care ward Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show that more than 88,000 deaths involving coronavirus have now occurred in the UK.

But the figures for deaths and cases are likely to be higher as Wales and Northern Ireland are not releasing death or case data on New Year's Day, and Scotland are not providing death data over that same period.

The latest figures come as Nightingale hospitals across England are being readied for use but the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has warned the expectation of a mass rollout of staff for the venues is "misplaced".

Wales

Public Health Wales are not releasing their daily Covid-19 figures on New Year's Day.

Instead, they will be combined with Saturday's data.

Scotland

A further 2,539 people have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

It is unknown how many deaths have occurred in the last 24-hour reporting period as the Scottish government are limiting the amount of data they release between 1 January to 4 January.