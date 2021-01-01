India approves Oxford University and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

By Sanjay Jha, New Delhi, India

The Indian government has approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University/AstraZeneca for emergency use.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, branded as Covishield, has been developed in collaboration with Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII), one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers.

It is the first vaccine to get approval in India.

The vaccine is cheap to produce and can be stored in a regular fridge, which many hope will make it easier to deliver to those in need.

The Serum Institute of India will have 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses ready by the first week of January.

After conducting a two-day vaccine dry run on December 28 and 29, India will hold a nationwide exercise tomorrow.

The Indian government is planning to vaccinate 300 million people in the first wave of vaccination. The first phase will target 10 million frontline health workers by February.

In the second phase, 20 million frontline and essential workers would be administered the jab by March. In the third phase, 270 million people aged over 50 and with co-morbidities would be vaccinated by August.