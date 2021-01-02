Boris Johnson is under pressure to close all schools following the government's latest U-turn which means all primary schools in London will remain closed next week.

Teachers and unions had pressured the government to listened to their concerns amid rising coronavirus infection and hospitalisations across the UK.

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, questioned the government's "inadequate" and "inept" education ministers and called on all primary and secondary schools to remain closed to help drive down infection rates.

She said: "With the highest level of Covid-19 infection, and hospitals buckling under the tsunami of very ill patients, it is time for ministers to do their duty - to protect the NHS by following SAGE advice and close all primary and secondary schools to reduce the R rate below 1.

"It is time for the government to protect its citizens, and in particular its children, by shutting all primary schools for two weeks in order for the situation to be properly assessed, schools made much safer and children and their families protected." Dr Bousted told ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand that education secretary Gavin Williamson had “lost the confidence of teachers and parents” and remaining in his post now looks “very difficult”.

Labour’s shadow education secretary Kate Green said the last-minute nature of the Government’s decision had caused “huge stress” for pupils, families and staff.

She said: “This is yet another Government U-turn creating chaos for parents just two days before the start of term.”

The move is expected to see similar arrangements to the spring lockdown when schools continued to accept children from key worker families but moved to online learning for the vast majority of pupils.

Schools remained open even during lockdown measures in England in November. Credit: PA

Mr Williamson said the decision to close all London primary schools had been a “last resort”.

On Wednesday, the Government announced primary school pupils in some of the areas hardest hit by Covid-19 in England will not return to their desks as planned next week, with students in exam years returning to secondary schools a week later than planned, from January 11, while other secondary and college students will go back full-time on January 18.

But the education secretary has now bowed to pressure again as he expanded the primary school closures to the whole of London.

More than a million primary school children will now be learning from home for at least the first two weeks of term.

Vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers will still be allowed to attend school.