Video report by ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster

A teenager danced for 100 hours to help make a complete stranger's dream come true. During Ruth Lamb pledged to raise money for those less fortunate than herself by dancing for the equivalent for four days.

Her dancing shoes help give five-year-old girl Chloe a fairytale Christmas.She danced indoors, outdoors - any where she could as the more steps she took, the more money she raised, helped along by celebrity support.

Ruth collected over £1,000 to treat Chloe to her dream of becoming a princess for the day - a dream made possible by a complete stranger.