Weather warning as band of snow and ice moves across England and Wales

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice across large swathes of northern England, the Midlands and Wales has been issued by the Met Office for Saturday.

Snow and sleet could lead to treacherous conditions on the roads with forecasters saying 2-5cm of snow is likely over higher ground and around 1-2cm at lower levels.

The band of wintry weather - which covers an area from north of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne to Mid Wales - will move southwards during the day.

Jack Austin does a backflip off a snowball on Knutsford Heath in Cheshire Credit: Martin Rickett/PA

Some parts of the UK have already been affected by heavy snow as 2020 ended in a cold snap that is expected to last well into the new year.

Drivers were asked to keep away from parts of Dartmoor after snow and ice caused hazardous conditions on New Year's Eve.

Boys enjoy sledging in the snow at Tatton park, Knutsford, Cheshire after overnight temperatures dropped below freezing on New Year's Eve. Credit: PA

There were a number of crashes on roads across the moor, and police were forced to close the road between Yelverton and Princetown due to the dangerous conditions.

Heavy snowfall on Bank Holiday Monday prompted Gloucestershire Police to warn members of the public to take care and to "only go out if it is essential to do so".

The warning is in place until 6pm on Saturday.