Parents should send their children to primary schools that are open in England on Monday, Boris Johnson has said, adding: "There is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe".

The prime minister told BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show: "Yes, absolutely they should in areas where schools are open."

Pressure is mounting on the government from both sides on whether children in England should return to school as normal following the Christmas holiday amid soaring Covid-19 rates.

Mr Johnson's calls for children to return to school were echoed by Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman who has warned that children’s education cannot be “furloughed” for months while Covid-19 vaccinations are rolled out and the country waits for coronavirus cases to subside.Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, the head of England's schools watchdog said that time away from school should be kept to an “absolute minimum”.

However, teaching unions are calling for the return of face-to-face teaching to be delayed, amid soaring cases of the new Covid variant.

On Saturday, a record-high of 57,725 coronavirus cases were reported and 445 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

It was the fifth day in a row when UK figures were higher than 50,000.

It came as a leading teaching union advised primary school staff not to return to classrooms on Monday, amid what it said were unsafe conditions amid the pandemic.

On Friday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed that all London primary schools will remain shut next week "as a last resort" as the capital battles with high levels of coronavirus infections.

Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman has said school closures put 'children's lives on hold'. Credit: PA

Most other primary schools in England are expected to still open on Monday while secondary schools will reopen on a staggered basis, with exam year pupils returning on January 11 and others returning a week later.

Schools will remain open for vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers, as they did when they were shut in the spring and early summer.

In Scotland, the Christmas holidays have been extended to January 11, and the following week will be online learning only. A full return to face-to-face learning is planned for January 18.

In Northern Ireland, primary school pupils will be taught online until January 11. In secondary schools, years 8 to 11 will be taught online throughout January. Years 12 to 14 will return to school after the first week of January.

In Wales, local councils have been told they can be "flexible" with when they open - with many schools aiming to return for face-to-face lessons from January 11.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, Mr Johnson said he understood people's concerns about children returning for the new term but said education is "a priority".

"Schools are safe," Mr Johnson said.

"It is very, very important to stress that.

"The risk to kids, to young people is really very, very small indeed.

"The risk to staff is very small.

"I would advise all parents thinking about want to do, look at where your area is, overwhelmingly you'll be in a part of the country where primary schools tomorrow will be open."

He added: "I understand people's frustrations, I understand people's anxieties but there is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe and that education is a priority."

The majority of primary schools will reopen to pupils on Monday. Credit: PA

On Saturday evening, the Department for Education said remote learning was "a last resort" and classrooms should reopen "wherever possible" with appropriate safety measures to help mitigate the risk of transmission.

"As we've said, we will move to remote education as a last resort, with involvement of public health officials, in areas where infection and pressures on the NHS are highest," the spokesperson said.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Children's Commissioner for England Anne Longfield said that schools should be the last to close and first to open, when safe to do so, adding: "I hope, for children and parents' sake, that is measured in days not weeks and I would be particularly keen for primaries to stay open if at all possible."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised “a chaotic last minute U-turn on schools” in the Sunday Mirror, adding: “Confusion reigns among parents, teachers and pupils over who will be back in school tomorrow and who won’t.”General secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) Dr Mary Bousted earlier said schools should stay closed for two weeks to "break the chain" of transmission and prevent the NHS becoming overwhelmed."

The union, which represents the majority of teachers, has advised its members it is not safe to return to classrooms on Monday.

NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman said the union had started preliminary steps in legal proceedings against the Department for Education (DfE), asking it to share its scientific data about safety and transmission rates.

He told BBC Breakfast: "What we're talking about is understanding the risks. Having a short break so that we can agree the right mitigations in schools to make them Covid-secure, make sure that staff and teams are vaccinated and that we can get a properly supported testing regime in schools to make them as safe as possible.

"And then have an orderly return to school that's sustainable, rather than the chaos that we have experienced throughout the pandemic, with the DfE making last-minute decisions because they didn't take proactive action."

Unions have also called for the reopening of schools in Wales next week to be delayed with Laura Doel, director of school leaders' union NAHT Cymru, saying "the latest data shows that in large parts of Wales, control of infection has been lost".

Green Party-led Brighton and Hove City Council has advised primary schools in the Tier 4 area not to return in person, except for vulnerable children and those of key workers, until January 18 despite the government's plan for most schools to open in person.

Mr Johnson would not be drawn on whether or not the government would launch legal action against councils which have told schools not to reopen.

Linda Bauld, a professor in public health at the University of Edinburgh, told the PA news agency that transmission among primary school pupils was "still very limited" while secondary school pupils, particularly older teenagers, can pass on the virus in the same way as adults.

But health professionals have warned of growing pressure on services with Professor Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians, telling the BBC current case figures are "fairly mild" compared to what is expected in a week's time.

Among those receiving hospital treatment after catching Covid-19 is shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens, Labour MP for Cardiff Central.