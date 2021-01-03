Liverpool's You'll Never Walk Alone singer Gerry Marsden dies aged 78

Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden has died at the age of 78.

Yvette Marsden, his daughter, said that they were bereft. Gerry, known for hits like You’ll Never Walk Alone, died after a short illness - which was not related to Covid-19 - but the family was able to spend Christmas together.

"My mum, sister and I are devastated. We will miss him enormously. He meant everything to us," she said.

"He was always a good man and we are really proud of him. He was extremely well grounded and family was everything to him."

He leaves his wife Pauline, his daughters Yvette and Vicky and two grandchildren Tom and Maggie.

Broadcaster and friend Pete Price wrote on Instagram: "It’s with a very heavy heart, after speaking to the family, that I have to tell you the legendary Gerry Marsden MBE, after a short illness which was an infection in his heart, has sadly passed away.

"I’m sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone," he added.

You’ll Never Walk Alone enjoyed a resurgence during the coronavirus pandemic after a cover of the song, featuring Captain Sir Tom Moore, reached number one in the UK singles chart.

Gerry and the Pacemakers, a hit in the 1960s Merseybeat scene, completed sell-out tours around the world.

Marsden’s hit You’ll Never Walk Alone has become one of the most famous football anthems in the world, sung regularly by fans at Liverpool FC’s Anfield.

The club tweeted: "It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing.

"Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone."

Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer Holly Johnson, who is from Liverpool and covered Marsden’s song Ferry Across The Mersey, tweeted: “So sorry to hear about the passing of Gerry Marsden.

“What a Liverpool Legend. So glad I met him. #ferryacrossthemersey #youllneverwalkalone”

The Cavern Club in Liverpool, where Marsden has performed almost 200 times. Credit: PA

The Cavern Club in Liverpool, where Marsden has performed almost 200 times, described the singer as a "legend" and a “very good friend”.

"Devastated to hear of the passing of Gerry Marsden earlier today,” the club’s Twitter account said.

"The word legend is often overused but Gerry was not only a legend, but also a very good friend of The Cavern."

DJ Tony Blackburn tweeted: "So sad to hear Gerry Marsden has passed away. I did a couple of gigs with him and he was great. RIP Gerry."