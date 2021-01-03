Vandals have targetted the homes of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

It comes after Congress failed to increase the amount of money being given to Americans to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Fake blood and a severed pig's head were reportedly left outside Democrat Ms Pelosi's California house, which was also daubed with graffiti.

Mr McConnell's home in Kentucky was targeted at around 5am on Saturday and was left with spray paint on the door reading: "WERES MY MONEY", while "MITCH KILLS THE POOR" was scrawled over a window.

Local station KGO-TV reported that graffiti found on the garage door of Democratic leader Ms Pelosi’s home included the phrases "$2K", "Cancel rent!" and "We want everything," apparently referencing Democratic legislators’ failed efforts to increase the coronavirus relief checks from $600 (£439) to $2,000 (£1,463).

The news station said security cameras surround the three-storey brick home in San Francisco.

Mr McConnell released a statement on Saturday condemning the vandalism at his home in Louisville, describing the vandalism as a "radical tantrum".

Graffiti at the home of Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell in Louisville, Kentucky Credit: Timothy D Easley/AP

He said: "I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not.

"This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society," he added.

Mr McConnell said he and his wife were not intimidated by the vandalism.

"We just hope our neighbours in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum," he added.

Louisville police are investigating the incident at Mr McConnell’s home, which occurred at around 5am on Saturday.

On New Year’s Day, Senate Republicans refused to allow debate over a bill to increase the amount of Covid-19 relief.

The increase was supported by President Donald Trump. Credit: Alex Brandon/PA

The increase, supported by President Donald Trump, passed the Democratic-led House but was blocked by Mr McConnell.

The government has begun sending out the smaller payments to millions of Americans.

The $600 payment is going to individuals with incomes up to (£55,800). Congress approved the payment in late December.