The UK has recorded its highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began with 58,784 positive tests.

A further 407 people have died within 28 days of developing Covid-19, while more than 50,000 people tested positive for the virus for the seventh day in a row on Monday.

The latest data from the Department of Health confirmed the UK coronavirus death toll has risen to 75,431.

However the death statistics for Monday are likely to be higher as the figures do not represent results from the whole UK due to data on deaths not being reported by Scotland.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show that more than 91,000 deaths involving coronavirus have now occurred in the UK.

Nurses caring for a patient in an intensive care ward Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

England

A further 376 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 51,813, NHS England said on Monday.

Patients were aged between 26 and 102. All except 18, aged between 34 and 102, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between December 20 and January 3, with the majority being on or after 29 December.

There were 11 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

Another 25 people have died with coronavirus in Wales and 1,898 people have tested positive for Covid-19, Public Health Wales have confirmed.

There are almost 2,700 coronavirus-related patients in hospitals across Wales, health minister Vaughan Gething has said.

Mr Gething told a press conference in Cardiff that 208 patients were in critical care, with more than half of these having coronavirus.

"Very sadly we have seen an increase in the number of people who are dying after contracting coronavirus over the Christmas period," Mr Gething said.

Scotland

A further 1,905 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland, bringing the total number of cases to 136,498.

The Scottish Government are not releasing death data on Monday, but it will be updated accordingly on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland

A further 1,801 people have tested positive in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

The total number of positive cases for Covid-19 now stands at 79,873 and over the last seven days the DoH has recorded 12,507 new cases.

Another 12 people have died from coronavirus - ten of which occurred in the last 24 hours, according to Monday's Department of Health dashboard.