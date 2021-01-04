Report by ITV News Wales and West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

ITV News can reveal the future of iconic Welsh beer Brains is in doubt.

No buyer has yet been found for the brewery and a consultation on redundancies is due to begin on Tuesday. It is understood 80 jobs are under threat.Brains beer has been brewed in the Welsh capital Cardiff since 1882.

It's expected brewing will move to England in the short term but there are fears for its long term survival as a brand.

The Brains brewery in Cardiff. Credit: PA

In December Brains announced all of their 156 pubs, most of which are in Wales, would be taken over by Marston’s.

Uncertainty remained over the actual brewery - which the company put up for sale.

With no buyers found it looks increasingly likely that one of Wales’ best known brands will cease to be Welsh.In a statement Brains told ITV News: "Decisions will be made at the end of this process [consultation], which will be the end of January.

"The Brains brand will continue to live on through both the pubs and the beer."