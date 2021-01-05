Doctor breaks down recalling her father's last moments suffering with Covid

A doctor who lost her father to coronavirus has urged Britons not to take risks as cases rise across the country.

Dr Saleyha Ahsan, who works in A&E, was at her father's bedside after his passed away from Covid-19.

She was overcome with emotion as she spoke to ITV News about her father's struggle against the virus and how the past year has impacted her both professionally and personally.

Speaking to ITV News political correspondent Dan Hewitt, Dr Ahsan said: "My dad had lived in fear of Covid all year. He'd stayed away from his children, we'd stayed away from him.

"We've done all the right things. We'd stayed away because we had to make a choice of looking after patients during Covid or staying with my dad. And we chose to look after patients and we couldn't see our dad as much."

Dr Ahsan was critical of the mixed messages given by the government, and said the tier system in place was no longer fit for purpose.

Asked what strategy should be adopted, she said: "A national lockdown. Get this vaccine rolled out. Draw in whatever support you can to make it happen.

"Why was Matt Hancock pussyfooting around about whether the military can support? You've got an entity here that can make it happen effectively, use it properly."

