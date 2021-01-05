The extraordinary beach rescue of an orca whale in Orkney

Video report by ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith

An extraordinary rescue mission ended in success on the island of Orkney after a stranded killer whale was returned to the ocean.

The young orca was found beached on the sand of the island, off the northeastern coast of Scotland, crying out for help.

Conveniently, the UK's leading marine life rescue team is based in Orkney.

Emma Neave-Webb, from British Divers Marine Life Rescue, helped in the rescue mission and said the young orca had possible become stuck after feeding in shallow waters.

A team of local residents and the marine rescue professionals helped return the killer whale to the water in an extremely rare success story.