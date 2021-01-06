The UK's coronavirus vaccination programme could see almost all coronavirus deaths reduced by as early as spring, the Covid vaccine deployment minister has said.

Nadhim Zahawi said "99% of mortality is reduced" by vaccinating everyone in the nine most vulnerable groups - those aged over-50, classed as extremely clinically vulnerable, those working in social care, and frontline health and social care workers.

When asked how long it would take to give jabs to those groups, Mr Zahawi told Times Radio: "I'm very hopeful that by the spring we will get through the nine categories."

The minister said the government is "absolutely" focused on a target that by mid-February the first four priority categories, set out by the joint committee on vaccination, will have been inoculated.

At Tuesday evening's coronavirus update, Boris Johnson said there is a "prospect" the Covid lockdown in England could be eased in mid-February, if the four most vulnerable categories are successfully vaccinated.

Nadhim Zahawi is the government's Covid vaccine deployment minister. Credit: PA

The prime minister told the Downing Street briefing: "When a very considerable proportion of the most vulnerable groups have been vaccinated... then there really is the prospect of beginning the relaxation of some of these measures.

"But you will also appreciate there are a lot of caveats, a lot of ifs built into that, the most important of which is that we all now follow the guidance."

It is estimated that achieving that target will mean two million people a week in these categories will need to be vaccinated.

England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said the vaccine timetable was "realistic but not easy".

He added: "The NHS is going to have to use multiple channels to get this out but they are very determined to do this, but that does not make it easy.

"And, of course, in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, as I think is widely reported, it's more difficult to handle because of the complicated cold chain model.

"We also, with both vaccines, wanted to be very careful in the first two or three days that we went a little bit slowly just in case there were some initial unexpected problems."

The nine most vulnerable groups, who are at the top of the list to be vaccinated, are: