Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

President Donald Trump has been defied by his vice-President who says he cannot reject the electoral vote that confirms Joe Biden won the presidency.

It comes as protests, encouraged by Trump, turned violent - with some congressional offices evacuated due to "police activity".

One congresswoman reported "sounds like multiple gunshots" and said Trump supporters were trying to "forcing their way into" the Capitol building.

There are reports of rioters having made their way up the steps of the Capitol building.

Donald Trump had called on Mike Pence to overturn the will of US voters by refusing to confirming Biden's win in Congress.

Trump called on his vice-President to "do the right thing" and not certify the vote - something he has no authority to do.

But VP Pence issued a statement shortly before his ceremonial duty in Congress saying he could not claim "unilateral authority" to reject electoral votes.

"My oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence said.

Mike Pence's role in confirming the vote is ceremonial and he does not have the power to overrule the electoral college count. Credit: AP

It comes as thousands of Trump supporters marched on the Capitol on Wednesday - where Congress was in session to confirm the vote - after encouragement from President Trump.

Videos posted to social media showed violent clashes with police as the protests turned to riots.

One congresswoman tweeted that she had been forced to evacuate her office after "a pipe bomb [was] reported outside".

"Supporters of the president are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots," Rep. Elaine Luria tweeted.

Protesters marched to the Capitol building on President Trump's encouragement. Credit: AP

Footage from the scene showed crowds - with no masks or social distancing - chanting "Trump won" and while members of the media faced abuse as they filmed events.

Speaking to supporters near the White House earlier on Wednesday, Trump repeated baseless claims of election fraud and pledged to "never concede".

Joe Biden won the electoral college vote by 306 to 232.

Addressing the crowds, Trump described the election as a "theft" - despite there being no evidence of any voter fraud.

President Trump falsely repeated his call to VP Pence to overturn the will of the voters and tip the results in the president’s favour.

Crowds gathered near the White House, despite the Covid pandemic. Credit: AP

He claimed VP Pence "has the power to do this" - but Pence's role is largely ceremonial in presiding over the certification of the electoral college vote count in front of a joint session of Congress.

"Mike Pence, I hope you're gonna stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country," he said.

"And if you're not, I'm going to be very disappointed in you, I will tell you right now. I'm not hearing good stories."

There has been no evidence of any voter fraud in the election, despite Trump's claims.

Addressing his supports, President Trump encouraged the crowd to march towards the Capitol building and "make your voice heard".

He repeated chants from the crowd, including "stop the steal".

Trump supporter Scott Matheny says his loyalty is unshaken:

Police had already reported 10 protest-related arrests on Tuesday and Wednesday for a variety of offences - including weapons charges, assault on a police officer, simple assault, possessing a stun gun and other violations.

In addition to the National Guard, federal agents are on standby in the city.

The President's claims of election fraud are unfounded.

Election officials from both political parties, governors in key battleground states and Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, have said there was no widespread fraud in the election.

Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two challenges rejected by the Supreme Court.