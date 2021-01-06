In pictures: Chaotic scenes as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud.

The protests, encouraged by President Trump, have turned violent - with police forced to lock down the building after supporters broke in.

According to reports, one person has been shot during the skirmishes at the Capitol building.

Below are latest images of the chaotic scenes unfolding in Washington DC.

People take cover in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber.

A demonstrator talks to police over a barrier.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol.

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber.

Police hold protesters at gunpoint near the House Chamber inside the Capitol.

A demonstrator has his eyes flushed with water after confronting police.

A police officer has eyes flushed with water after a confrontation with demonstrators.

A woman takes a moment for herself as police and protesters clash.