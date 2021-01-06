Love Island star Zara Holland avoids jail after Barbados Covid-19 rule breach
Video report by ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner
Love Island star Zara Holland has avoided jail after breaching Covid-19 regulations in Barbados.
The former model and Miss Great Britain, from Hull, appeared in a magistrates court on the island on Wednesday charged with breaching quarantine rules.
The reality show star received a £4,417 fine ($12,000 Barbados dollars) for breaching quarantine rules despite a tourist from Jamaica being jailed for six months last week for a less serious offence.
The 25-year-old appeared on ITV's hit reality show in 2016.
Royal Barbados Police Force said the star was tested for coronavirus on 28 December, the day after she arrived on the Caribbean island.
She was told to remain in quarantine at a hotel until the results came back - in line with Barbados' regulations.
But when authorities checked on her the following day they found she had left the hotel.
Sergeant Blackman of the Barbados Police Force said Ms Holland was then "intercepted" at the island's International Airport as she "attempting to leave the island."
Local media reported that Ms Holland's boyfriend, Elliott Love, was still in quarantine on the island after her tested positive for Covid.
Ms Holland's representatives have been approached for comment.