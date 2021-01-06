Love Island star Zara Holland avoids jail after Barbados Covid-19 rule breach

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner

Love Island star Zara Holland has avoided jail after breaching Covid-19 regulations in Barbados.

The former model and Miss Great Britain, from Hull, appeared in a magistrates court on the island on Wednesday charged with breaching quarantine rules.

The reality show star received a £4,417 fine ($12,000 Barbados dollars) for breaching quarantine rules despite a tourist from Jamaica being jailed for six months last week for a less serious offence.

The 25-year-old appeared on ITV's hit reality show in 2016.

Zara Holland appeared on Love Island in 2016 and went on to launch a fashion boutique. Credit: ITV

Royal Barbados Police Force said the star was tested for coronavirus on 28 December, the day after she arrived on the Caribbean island.

She was told to remain in quarantine at a hotel until the results came back - in line with Barbados' regulations.

But when authorities checked on her the following day they found she had left the hotel.

Barbados designates the UK as a high-risk country for Covid. Credit: AP

Sergeant Blackman of the Barbados Police Force said Ms Holland was then "intercepted" at the island's International Airport as she "attempting to leave the island."

Local media reported that Ms Holland's boyfriend, Elliott Love, was still in quarantine on the island after her tested positive for Covid.

Ms Holland's representatives have been approached for comment.