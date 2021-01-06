Hip hop legend Dr Dre has said he will "be home soon" after he was treated at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm.

The music mogul and producer thanked well wishers in a post on social media on Tuesday.

Celebrity entertainment website TMZ reported he suffered a brain aneurysm on Monday and was recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, said in a social media post: “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.

“I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Several music artists and athletes paid tribute to Dre on social media on Tuesday. Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and LeBron James offered prayers toward Dre’s recovery.

The 55-year-old has a career spanning more than four decades, and has produced hits for Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and more. He’s won six Grammys.

Dr Dre is being treated at the Cedars Sinai medical centrel in Los Angeles. Credit: AP

Born in the Southern California city of Compton, he broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing the group’s groundbreaking 1988 debut album, “Straight Outta Compton.”

Dre produced his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for many others including Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Nas, Busta Rhymes, the Game and Anderson Paak. He also found success outside of the rap genre, producing pop hits for Gwen Stefani and Mary J Blige.

Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music. Apple acquired both in a $3 billion deal in 2014.