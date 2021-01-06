Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry

Many dog owners will understand the anguish if a pet goes missing.

But few will have gone to the lengths - or depths - one rescue mission in North Worcestershire went to to save a curious Cocker Spaniel.

When Dizzy, who is deaf, vanished during a walk, her owner Luke Flowers enlisted members of the local community to help the search.

She was eventually found 20ft underground down a rabbit hole.

But after three hours - and the help of a JCB digger - the pooch was finally free and reunited with her worried owner.

And the 'ruff' ordeal has not seemed to have dampened Dizzy's desire to keep on digging.