This is the moment ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore witnessed crowds of pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol building.

Protests turned to riots after President Donald Trump urged his supporters march in Washington DC, telling them to “get rid of the weak Congress people” and saying, “get the weak ones get out; this is the time for strength.”

But when our correspondent asked why protesters had stormed the building, one answered: "How would I know that?"

Another said: "They work for us! They don't get to steal it from us! They don't get to tell us we didn't see what we saw."

While a man screamed into the camera: "We are good people and respect the law. The government did this to us. We were normal, good, law-abiding citizens... and we want our country back!"

