Capitol riots: Donald Trump behaviour 'white privilege on steroids', says Martin Luther King III
Martin Luther King III described events in Washington DC as "domestic terrorism" and "white privilege on steroids."
The human rights activists told Robert Peston live on his ITV show that nobody should be surprised the protests, encouraged by President Donald Trump, turned violent - with police forced to lock down the building after supporters broke in.
He added that President Trump has been "misleading" the people who follow him for a long time.
