Clap or Carers is back, rebranded as support for the “heroes” doing their utmost to save lives as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to claim lives.

Hospitals are reporting a surge in Covid-19 patients – which is borne out in daily figures showing huge increases in positive tests – with many warning they are running low on beds.

To show support for the NHS and all who are doing what they can to minimise the pandemic’s effects, the nation is encouraged to applaud in the streets – just as they did earlier this year.

The then-weekly ritual ran for 10 weeks during the first lockdown and quickly became a national tradition every Thursday at 8pm during the first lockdown.

Millions of people across the UK lined their thresholds, gathered on pavements and stood in their gardens to support care staff and frontline workers.

Members of the royal family and Prime Minister Boris Johnson also joined in with the show of support.