A further 1,162 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday – the highest daily reported total since April 21 when 1,224 were recorded.

It brings the total number of deaths in the UK to 78,508.

The figures continue to be affected by a lag in the publication of recent data and will contain some deaths that took place over the Christmas and New Year period that have only just been reported.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 94,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 52,618 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 2,889,419.