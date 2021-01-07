Boris Johnson will provide a coronavirus update from Downing Street as the UK seeks to ramp up its vaccination capabilities.

The press conference is scheduled for 5pm.

The prime minister will be joined by NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens and Brigadier Phil Prosser of the Army's 101 Logistic Brigade, which is assisting with the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

The pair are expected to provide detail on the progress of the England's vaccine rollout programme, which is today seeing the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab deployed to GP surgeries across the country.

The government is aiming to ramp up vaccination capability to around 2 million people a week, so it can reach a target of having inoculated all of the top four priority groups by mid-February.

At Tuesday's press conference the prime minister said 1.3 million people in the UK had so far been vaccinated, and this evening will likely provide an update on the latest figures.

On Wednesday it was revealed that seven venues dotted around England had been converted into mass vaccination centres, which will aim to inoculate thousands daily.

It is hoped that more than 700 other sites would be delivering vaccines by the end of the week.