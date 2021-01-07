Video report by ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster

Jill Fraser will be spending England's third Covid lockdown as she has the others - helping combat the isolation faced by care home residents around the country.

Her charity "Kissing it Better" organises sing-a-longs and online video meetings between young people and the elderly.

Ms Fraser says it offers a "vital connection" for care home residents - some of whom have faced months of isolation.

While the young people involved love it too - learning and understanding from those they help.