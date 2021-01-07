Meet the lockdown legend keeping care home residents connected during Covid
Video report by ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster
Jill Fraser will be spending England's third Covid lockdown as she has the others - helping combat the isolation faced by care home residents around the country.
Her charity "Kissing it Better" organises sing-a-longs and online video meetings between young people and the elderly.
Ms Fraser says it offers a "vital connection" for care home residents - some of whom have faced months of isolation.
While the young people involved love it too - learning and understanding from those they help.