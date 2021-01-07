Nancy Mace speaks about her fears prior to Wednesday's storming of the Capitol

A newly elected US lawmaker revealed she sent her children home several days before the Capitol was stormed amid fears violence could break out.

Nancy Mace, elected as the US Representative for South Carolina, was sworn into office around 100 hours before Wednesday's chaotic scenes in Washington but has already received death threats.

As a single mother, the Republican had brought her children to Washington to witness her swearing in as an elected official.

However she felt it was unsafe from what she was reading and witnessing ahead of online and sent her two children home on Monday.

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the US Capitol Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP

Ms Mace said: "I was excited to bring my two children to the swearing in. I'm, a single mum, it was historic.

"But by Monday morning I said they needed to go home. I put them on the first flight home. I was observing the rhetoric online and in speeches and on social media.

"The way that I inferred it and read it, there was the potential for violence.

"My worse fears came true on Wednesday and thank God my motherly instincts kicked in.

"This was an atrocity. This was not protests. This was anarchy."

She added: "At one point I was stranded in a hallway with 100 staffers or so in a tunnel under the Capitol which is very dangerous when you've got a lot of people in a confined area of the building.

"Rhetoric has real consequences. I've had my life threatened. This is wrong."