President Donald Trump incited the violence at the US Capitol that saw four people killed amid huge demonstrations in Washington DC, Priti Patel has said.

The home secretary described scenes in the US as "absolutely shocking and terrible".

She added: "To incite that violence was completely wrong and quite frankly Donald Trump should have been condemning that.

"He didn't do so, that was a complete failure - it's tragic."

The home secretary followed Boris Johnson in condemning the violence, with the prime minister calling on the president to allow a "peaceful and orderly transfer of power".

The PM tweeted: "Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power."

Fifty two people were arrested during what was described as an "insurrection" by President-elect Joe Biden.

One woman was shot by police inside the building as violence erupted and three others died from "medical emergencies".

Hundreds of angry demonstrators fought past police and breached the home of America's federal government to demand lawmakers stop November's presidential election from being ratified.

President Trump had called on protesters to remain peaceful, but refused to concede the election and repeated unsubstantiated claims that it was stolen and rigged.

Home Secretary Patel said it was this language that incited the violence.

Political leaders from around the world also condemned the behaviour of demonstrators, with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel among the critics.

Ms Merkel said she is "furious and saddened” by the violence and levelled the blame at President Trump.

“I deeply regret that President Trump has not conceded his defeat, since November and again yesterday,” she said.

“Doubts about the election outcome were stoked and created the atmosphere that made the events of last night possible.”

Mr Macron released a video on Twitter saying "what happened today in Washington DC is not America".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also waded in, tweeting: "Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld – and it will be."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon blamed Mr Trump for "inciting insurrection in his own country", but said the scenes were not surprising.

She told ITV's Good Morning Britain: ""In some senses Donald Trump's presidency has been moving towards this moment almost from the moment it started, but that doesn't make it any less shocking.

"What we witnessed weren't just scenes of horrible breaches of law and order, people taking over the seat of democracy, we actually witnessed the president of the United States inciting insurrection in his own country and I think for many people it will take some time to get our heads round that. "

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "Horrendous scenes from the US. These are not ‘protesters’ - this is a direct attack on democracy and legislators carrying out the will of the American people."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged President Trump to condemn the violence, which he said should be followed by a transition of power to Joe Biden.

"Nobody should use violence to try to frustrate the outcome of a free and fair election," he added.