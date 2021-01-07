Biden's election win approved by Congress after four dead in Capitol riots

Watch ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore's report from inside the US Capitol as protesters stormed the building

Joe Biden's presidential win has been formally approved by the US Congress, just hours after four people died when pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Fuelled by the president's false allegations that November's election was "stolen" and "rigged", hundreds of angry Trump supporters fought past police and breached the home of America's federal government to demand lawmakers stop November's presidential election from being ratified.

Police shot dead one woman inside the Capitol and another three others died from "medical emergencies". Fifty-two people have been arrested.

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol. Credit: AP

Trump's unbased allegations fanned the flames for thousands of protesters outside the White House early on Wednesday, where he goaded them to march to the Capitol, many of whom did.

Senators were forced to flee Congress as protesters smashed windows and doors to enter the Capitol. Armed security drew their weapons on protesters trying to force their way onto the Senate floor.

It took more than six hours for protesters to be cleared out of the building in order for US politicians to continue their certification of the electoral college vote.

House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to break into the room Credit: J Scott Applewhite/AP

The mayhem had forced the House and Senate to abruptly end the day’s debates and flee to safety under the protection of police. And it prompted bipartisan outrage as many lawmakers blamed Mr Trump for fostering the violence.

As the Senate reconvened, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said President Donald Trump “bears a great deal of the blame” for the actions of the mob, adding the events “did not happen spontaneously”.

Mr Schumer also said January 6, 2021, will “live forever in infamy” and will be a stain on the democracy.

He said: “The president, who promoted conspiracy theories that motivated these thugs, the president, who exhorted them to come to our nation’s capital, egged them on.”

Despite the shameful actions of today ... we will be part of a history that shows the world what America is made of Nancy Pelosi

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress’ certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election win will show the world it will not back down.

She said: “Despite the shameful actions of today … we will be part of a history that shows the world what America is made of.”

Protesters are held at gunpoint by police after they stormed the US Capitol on Tuesday. Credit: AP

Vice president Mike Pence and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell broke with their president, with the former claiming America's democracy would enter a "death spiral" if November's election result was not ratified.

Speaking following the resumption of proceedings, Mr Pence condemned the insurrection and warned that "violence never wins".

'You did not win': Pence addresses protesters as Senate proceedings resume

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the “failed insurrection” underscored lawmakers’ duty to finish the count. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress would show the world “what America is made of” with the outcome.

Multiple Republican senators have reversed course and now say they will not object to congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Senators Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Braun of Indiana and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia all said in light of the violence they would stand down from planned objections to Mr Biden’s win.

Ms Loeffler said that the “violence, the lawlessness, and siege of the halls of Congress” were a “direct attack” on the “sanctity of the American democratic process”.

Washington correspondent Robert Moore on the fallout after the Capitol was stormed by armed protesters

All three had previously signed on to Mr Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud to explain his defeat.

Both the Senate and the House voted overwhelmingly to reject an objection to Mr Biden’s win in Arizona.

Other objections to results from Georgia, Michigan and Nevada fizzled without adequate support from senators.

An objection to Pennsylvania backed by Republican senators Josh Hawley and Scott Perry forced deliberations, though senators quickly derailed the attempt to overturn the state’s support for the Democrat.