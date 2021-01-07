Watford Ladies and Cymru striker Helen Ward has described plans to decide the early stages of the Women's FA Cup with a toss of a coin or the drawing of lots as "demeaning" and "unfair".

Elite sport in the UK is allowed to continue during national lockdown restrictions but divisions below the Women's Championships are not part of the criteria.

It means the Women's FA Cup is not considered an elite competition until the fourth round which means that lower league matches may be decided by the toss of a coin.

Here's what Helen Ward had to say:

"It’s almost like a joke isn’t it really?

"I can’t imagine for the men’s game, them ever considering going to that extreme to decide the FA Cup.

"So it feels a bit unfair to do that in the women’s game.

"I understand there is going to be a massive backlog if we can’t get the game to play but for me personally I would rather they scrapped it and said we’ll somehow start the competitions with just the league teams if that’s how it has to be.

"I think it’s a bit demeaning to go with a toss of a coin or anything in that similar vein, it just makes it a bit of a joke to me if I’m honest."

Even in elite football, teams are finding it hard to carry on due to coronavirus infections in their squads.

Aston Villa shut their training ground on Thursday - after what the club called a large number of players and staff tested positive. They are due to play Liverpool in the FA Cup on Friday night.

Aston Villa's women have called off their FA Cup match. And Shrewsbury have called off theirs - against Southampton.