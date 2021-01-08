There is no such thing as a normal or predictable seven days amid a pandemic, but next week will be marked by several key moments in 10 months of extraordinary events.

From Covid vaccine trackers to grim mortality figures, here is what to expect as we enter the second week of January.

Full impact of Christmas mixing While Boris Johnson burst many festive bubbles five days before Christmas by putting parts of the country under strict Tier 4 restrictions, banning 18 million people from meeting people outside their household or support bubble, some parts of the country were allowed to meet with two other households on the 25th. Despite the pared back celebrations, four in 10 adults in Britain did form a Christmas bubble to celebrate Christmas Day, figures suggest.Some 44% of adults in England, Scotland and Wales said they met up to two other households on December 25, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Dr Susan Hopkins from PHE said the “maximum impact” of mixing over Christmas was seen on December 29 and 30, with more than 70,000 cases reported on the 29th and 60,000 on the 30th in England alone.

Taking into consideration the lag between infection, hospitalisation and death, the UK is seeing the consequences of increased Christmas mixing playing out now and into next week.

The enormous pressure on the health service has been mounting since; NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said there were 50% more patients in hospital with Covid than there were at the peak of the first wave in April, and 10,000 admissions since Christmas Day.Dr Kevin Fong, a consultant anaesthetist and national clinical adviser to NHS England’s emergency preparedness resilience and response team for Covid-19, said that there “is a risk in the next 21 days of services being overwhelmed”.In a world of unknowns, the one depressing known is that the numbers needing hospital treatment are going to keep rising.

The impact on Covid infections from increased mixing over the festive period is likely to play out this week. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Full scale of financial impact to be unveiled The coronavirus pandemic has been brutal on some businesses and the country's bank balance.

The coming week will see more major retailers issue trading updates focused on the festive period, with supermarkets Tesco and Sainsbury's among the big names as well as JD Sports, takeaway giant Just Eat and Premier Inn owner Whitbread.

The figures will certainly reveal the economic winners and losers.

Sainsbury's full year profit is forecasted to be £330 million - that is down 44% on last as the company handed back £410 million in Business Rates relief.

It is a very different outlook for hospitality firms such as Whitbread.

The company has already asked its landlords for a 50% rent holiday during the latest lockdown having forecast in September that 6,000 workers could be laid off.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will also be giving the country a (no doubt gloomy) update on the UK GDP's data on Friday.

However, some experts believe the economic impact of the new national lockdowns will not be as damaging as in the months following the March lockdown when GDP contracted by a record 20.4%.

Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, said: “I think there are a couple of reasons for that, one is the path out is clear because of the vaccine.

“Two, I think companies have learned how to trade with lots of staff working at home.

“So I’m anticipating that the GDP impact will be more like what we saw in November, which was a kind of pause in recovery rather than a significant drop back.”

Will UK Covid deaths reach 100,000?The UK has reported more than 1,000 daily Covid deaths for three days in a row this week. On Friday, it was announced a further 1,325 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 – the highest number of UK deaths reported on a single day since the outbreak began.

Even taking into consideration a lag in reporting figures due to the Christmas period, these are still astonishing numbers. The total number of deaths reported by the government as of Friday in the UK was 79,833.But separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 94,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK as of Friday 8 January. There has been a big leap in daily new coronavirus cases in the past few weeks, and as we know, overall cases drive Covid-19 deaths and severe disease, meaning that the UK could, tragically have recorded 100,000 Covid-related deaths by the end of the second week of 2021.

More than half of all major hospital trusts in England currently have more Covid-19 patients than at the peak of the first wave. Credit: PA

Could we see record cases?

Since the beginning of the new year, the UK has broken daily infection record after record. With the new variant running rampant and the full impact of Christmas mixture beginning to reveal itself, a further 62,322 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the UK on Wednesday.Cases currently stand at 2,889,419 in the UK.

Data from the Zoe Covid Symptom Study UK Infection Survey run by King’s College London suggests there are 69,958 daily new symptomatic cases of coronavirus in the UK on average, a 27% rise on a week ago.The reproduction rate of coronavirus (R number) remains above 1.0 in all parts of England - including London, the Midlands, North East and Yorkshire, the North West and South East regions and could be as high as 1.4 in some parts.

Ellen Prosser, 100, known as Nell, receives the vaccine at a care home in Sidcup. Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Vaccinations to be tracked - will they stay on target? Daily publications of the number of Covid vaccinations achieved will begin on Monday.The news comes as 1.3 million people in the UK have now been vaccinated, including 1.1 million in England.The government have set out a plan to vaccinate the 13.9 million people in the first four prioritisation groups by mid-February. In order to achieve the target, 300,000 vaccinations must be given every day, which chief medical officer Chris Whitty described this week as "realistic but not easy".

From Monday, the country will be able to see just how realistic it is looking.

Travellers must test negative for coronavirus to enter England and Scotland

All travellers to England and Scotland from international destinations will have to test negative for coronavirus before they can enter the country in a bid to protect against the spread of a new Covid -19 variant initially detected in South Africa.

Under plans set out by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, from next week passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane – including UK nationals – will have to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure.

Under the new rules, passengers will need to present proof of a negative test result to their carrier on boarding while the UK Border Force will conduct spot checks on arrivals.