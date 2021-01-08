The reproduction rate of coronavirus (R number) remains above 1.0 in all parts of England - including London, the Midlands, North East and Yorkshire, the North West and South East regions.

The numbers suggest there is a risk that the overall coronavirus pandemic in the UK is increasing, not decreasing.

The growth rate of coronavirus transmission, which reflects how quickly the number of infections is changing day by day, has also increased slightly.

According to the government the official R number for the UK is between 1.0 and 1.4.

An R number below 1.0 is crucial for scientists to have confidence that the prevalence of coronavirus is going down in Britain.

England has entered a full national lockdown in the first week of January. Credit: PA

An R number between 1 and 1.4 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 10 and 14 other people.The latest R Number figures come as around eight in 10 recent positive cases of Covid-19 in London and eastern England could be the new UK variant, figures suggest.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the variant could account for 61% of new cases in England.

Regional R Numbers

England - 1.1 to 1.4

East of England - 1.1 to 1.3

London - 1.1 to 1.4

Midlands - 1.1 to 1.4

North East and Yorkshire - 1.1 to 1.4

North West - 1.0 to 1.4

South East - 1.1 to 1.4

South West - 1.1 to 1.5

Ministers have repeatedly said the R number needed to be consistently below 1.0 before restrictions could be lifted.

Regional growth rates

England +1 to +6

East of England +1 to +6

London +1 to +6

Midlands +1 to +7

North East and Yorkshire +1 to +6

North West 0 to +6

South East +1 to +6

South West +2 to +8

The latest growth rate of Covid-19 across England comes as the US-developed Moderna vaccine is the third to be cleared for use in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

The UK has ordered 17 million doses - but supplies will not arrive until the spring.