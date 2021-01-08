The UK has reported its deadliest day of the pandemic so far after the government confirmed a further 1,325 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday.

The previous deadliest day of the pandemic was on April 21 during the peak of the first wave when 1,224 people died from coronavirus.

It brings the UK death toll to 79,833.There were also 68,053 new cases confirmed on Friday beating the previous record set on Wednesday by almost 6,000 cases.

The death figures continue to be affected by a lag in the publication of recent data and will contain some deaths that took place over the Christmas and New Year period that have only just been reported.

England was put back in lockdown on Monday. Credit: PA

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate show there have now been 95,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The number of new cases and deaths have been rising for months but both have accelerated sharply since the start of the year with no sign of slowing down soon.

The latest estimates say R could be as high as 1.4 in England and is above 1 in every region of the country.

An R of 1.4 means on average every 10 people who have Covid-19 will go on to infect 14 more people.

The rise in infections is in part due to the new much more contagious variant of Covid-19 that was detected last year.

Scientists have estimated the new variant could increase R by between 0.4 and 0.7.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the variant could account for 61% of new cases in England.

Credit: PA

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday Covid-19 cases were “out of control” and declared a major incident as hospitals in the capital struggled with the influx of patients.Mr Khan said that in some parts of the London one in 20 people has coronavirus – compared to the England average of one in 50 – while there are 35% more people in hospital with Covid-19 than at the peak of the pandemic in April.

The declaration of a major incident means that events are beyond the scope of business-as-usual operations and require special arrangements to be implemented by one or more emergency responder agency.London’s regional director of Public Health England Professor Kevin Fenton said the situation now is the “biggest threat our city has faced in this pandemic to date”.