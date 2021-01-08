ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore explains the latest from the US

Democrats are putting in place plans to impeach Donald Trump despite him having just days of his presidency left.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about potentially having to stop an "unhinged" Trump ordering a nuclear strike before leaving office.

Any potential impeachment would need to be swift, with the process set to begin on Monday, following the deadly siege of the US Capitol by a Trump-supporting mob, who were encouraged by the words of the President.

Nancy Pelosi could instigate impeachment proceedings. Credit: AP

“We must take action,” Pelosi declared on a conference call with Democrats.

She also discussed with General Mark Milley “available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes” for nuclear war. She said Milley assured her longstanding safeguards are in place.

The launching of nuclear weapons is the sole responsibility of the president but a military commander could refuse to carry out the order if it is deemed illegal.

Lawmakers are increasingly concerned by what Trump could do in his final days of power, although the president has not publicly threatened to launch nuclear weapons.

Five people, including a police officer, died during the attack on Capitol Hill.

“This unhinged president could not be more dangerous,” Pelosi said.

If a impeachment does come to pass, then Trump could be banned from ever holding office again, meaning he would be able to run for the presidency in 2024.

President-elect Joe Biden said whether to impeach or not is "a decision for the Congress to make.”

Trump is now holed up in the White House, from where he tweeted on Friday that he would not attend Biden's inauguration in 12 days time.