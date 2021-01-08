Matt Lucas and David Walliams were among the mourners at the funeral of Dame Barbara Windsor.

Her coffin, which was in a car adorned with flowers spelling out Babs, The Dame and Saucy, was brought to Golders Green Crematorium in London. Dame Barbara's husband of 20 years led the funeral procession.

The beloved actress, who became a household name playing Peggy Mitchell on EastEnders and was also known for her role in the Carry On films, died in December at the age of 83.

She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014 and made the news public in 2018. She died in a London care home, her husband Scott Mitchell said.

David Walliams and Matt Lucas arrive at Golders Green Crematorium for the funeral service of Dame Barbara Windsor Credit: PA

Mourners gathered outside the crematorium ahead of the arrival of the funeral cars. Among them were EastEnders actor Ross Kemp and actor Christopher Biggins.

There was reduced capacity inside the venue due to coronavirus restrictions.

The east London-born actress, lovingly known as 'Babs', first appeared on stage at the age of 13. After more than 60 years in showbiz, she retired in 2016 as dementia took its toll on her.

The funeral cortege of Dame Barbara Windsor arriving at Golders Green Crematorium Credit: PA

Her husband Mr Mitchell, announcing her death on December 11, said Dame Barbara's final weeks were “typical of how she lived her life” and “full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end”.

He said: “Her passing was from Alzheimer’s/dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side.

The funeral procession at Golders Green Crematorium Credit: PA

"Myself, her family and friends will remember Barbara with love, a smile and affection for the many years of her love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives and the entertainment she gave to so many thousands of others during her career.

“Barbara’s final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end.

A floral tribute is carried from the crematorium following the private funeral service of Barbara Windsor Credit: PA

“It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserve. I will always be immensely proud of Barbara’s courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could.”

Dame Barbara and her husband had been campaigning for greater dementia care from the government after the actress went public with her diagnosis in 2018.

A JustGiving page set up by Alzheimer’s Research UK as a tribute to Dame Barbara has raised more than £145,000 for the charity: justgiving.com/fundraising/damebarbara