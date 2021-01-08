PM makes Alok Sharma full-time Cop26 president to ramp up conference preparation

Boris Johnson has appointed Alok Sharma as full-time president of the UN Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow this November, with Kwasi Kwarteng replacing him as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Downing Street has said.

The Cop26, due to be held in Glasgow in November after being postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be the largest summit the UK has ever hosted, bringing together representatives and world leaders from nearly 200 countries.

Boris Johnson has decided that Mr Sharma, who has been leading on the preparations since February 2020, will make the conference his sole focus rather than combine it with his Cabinet duties.

Mr Sharma said: “The biggest challenge of our time is climate change and we need to work together to deliver a cleaner, greener world and build back better for present and future generations.

“Through the UK’s Presidency of CopP26 we have a unique opportunity, working with friends and partners around the world, to deliver on this goal.

“Given the vital importance of tackling climate change I am delighted to have been asked by the Prime Minister to dedicate all my energies to this urgent task.”

He will continue as a full member of the Cabinet in his new role of Cop26 president and “solely focus on driving forward co-ordinated global action to tackle climate change”, reporting directly to the Prime Minister, No 10 said.

“With a wealth of experience working in the department, with industry and across Government in his previous role as minister of state, Kwasi Kwarteng will lead and bring together work on business, science and innovation to unleash investment and growth in his new role as Secretary of State” it added.

Kwasi Kwarteng, previously a minister at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, will replace Mr Sharma as Business Secretary.

He tweeted: "Thrilled to have been appointed Business Secretary.

"Our businesses are facing extremely challenging circumstances, but with my dedicated colleagues in the fantastic @beisgovuk, I will do all I can to see them through this period and help them #buildbackbetter".

Anne-Marie Trevelyan will become business, energy and clean growth minister.

