This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.A year on from their announcement to quit as senior royals, Harry and Meghan are still making headlines.

The royal couple's non-profit organisation Archewell has started to grow, with the first episode of their new podcast series already live and featuring a very special guest.But the Sussexes weren't the only royals kicking off 2021 with an exciting new project.The Duchess of Cornwall announced a new Instagram club called 'The Reading Room', sharing interviews with the authors of her favourite books.Chris and Lizzie also discuss the Queen's Christmas message, Prince William's secret volunteer work and which royal events have already been cancelled this year.

