Plane loses contact with air traffic control shortly after takeoff in Indonesia

A search and rescue mission is underway after a passenger plane lost contact with air traffic controllers shortly after taking off, Indonesian officials have said.

The Sriwijaya Air jet, flight number SJ182, was headed from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta to Pontianak, a province of Indonesia's Borneo island.

The Boeing 737 aircraft took off from Jakarta at 1.56 pm and lost contact with the control tower at 2.40pm.

There were 56 passengers and six crew members on board.

Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said: “The missing plane is currently under investigation and under coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee.”

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation, with more than 260 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents on land, sea and air because of overcrowding on ferries, aging infrastructure and poorly enforced safety standards.